Using GIT to get remote coce

I do not know from the online tutorial if I am properly establishing a connection with a git repository that is on a network.

All I have learned from a tutorial is how to set up a local repository, but getting data off of a network repository is knowledge I have yet to stumble upon or learn about and I wanted to save time by asking some online help forums.

I have just started using git after not using it for a while.

I have created a repository.

Then, as I was instructed, I made a “git clone” command which consisted of “git clone” followed by a path.

I expected this to get the contents of the path and put it into my repository – meaning the directory I made. This did not happen. What do I do?

How do I get a local copy of a remote work space for me to work on?

I am wondering if there is something like a "fetch" command I should be using.

The video tutorial I was looking at instructed how to make a local repository. But if I am trying to get code from a network location, how do I go about making that happen?

I was instructed at my job to run this command (copied here in pseudo code)

git clone blah-blah:/blah/git/noogie/dork_monkey/

and when I did this grom git-bash it did not produce any errors which led me to think it was the command I needed to do.

But I did this from the local directory that I used

git init

to set up as a locak repository.

I assumed that typiing a "git clone..." command would have copied all of the files on the blah-blah server over.

But it did not.

I wonder if all this might have something to do with the fact that I need to get my network up and running first.

In my File File Explorer window, when I click on the "This PC" icon on the left, I can see I have five Network locationis mapped to drive letters.

But when I click on the Network icon I get an error.