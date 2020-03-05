Learn How to Troubleshoot Hotmail Hacked Account Issue

If you are unable to fix compromised Hotmail account issues, then you must follow password recovery steps under expert supervision. To fix Hotmail hacked account issue, you need to visit the Hotmail site and go to the sign-in page. You have to choose the change password option. It will be better if you create a password with special characters. You need to check out the password recovery number and email address are the same or not. If these are the same (as the time of creating an account) then it's ok. But if these are different (changed by the hackers)then you need to change it too. To know more, feel free to contact Hotmail techies.